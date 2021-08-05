New La Crosse County Clerk of Courts to take office

Kelly Goyette will be sworn-in as the new La Crosse County Clerk of Courts on Monday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for 8:15 a.m., Monday, in Judge Ramona Gonzalez’s courtroom on the second floor of the Law Enforcement Center, 333 Vine St., La Crosse.

Goyette has worked in the Clerk of Courts office for four years and is currently an administrative clerk. She will be appointed to fill out the remainder of Pam Radtke’s term. Radtke is retiring, effective Aug. 8, and her current term expires Jan. 2, 2023.

The Clerk of Court’s office is responsible for handling all cases filed in Circuit Court, jury management, court budgets and administration. Radtke began working in the office in 1978 and was first elected Clerk of Courts in 1996.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0