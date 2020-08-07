New La Crosse County COVID-19 risk assessment tool will be a 'snapshot' not a 'dial'

"We were very conservative in our approach," when the pandemic first emerged, said Dr. Paul Mueller, regional vice president, Mayo Clinic Health System, noting protocols such as limited visitors and extra safety measures.

"And that Compass was appropriately conservative early on," he said," and as we've learned more, we're now pivoting to a new process based on the knowledge that we have."

The Coulee Region COVID-19 Compass was also one of the first risk assessment tools in the country when it was launched, and since its beginning, more tools are available that La Crosse is looking to for improvement.

"We didn't have that knowledge early on," Mueller added, "we have a lot of knowledge now."

The new tool won't act exactly the same as the Compass, as the way it informs La Crosse's six surrounding counties is still unclear.

"We hope to provide information and support to the broader community," Rathgaber said, noting that it was important to provide this guidance because both Gundersen and Mayo serve patients across the region.

What does it mean for schools?