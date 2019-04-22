The city of La Crosse would have a pair of two-week sessions of leaf pickup in the fall under a plan tentatively approved Monday by the Board of Public Works; however, the cost of this year’s efforts and future of the program are still uncertain.
“Essentially what we decided to do is four weeks of leaf pickup: two weeks early in the season, a week off, then two more weeks with every available vehicle that we have on the road,” said La Crosse streets superintendent Mike LaFleur.
City staff from four departments — engineering, parks, utilities and MTU — got together to figure out a plan for leaf pickup 2019, landing on one that has 10 city trucks out vacuuming leaves for four weeks total in the fall.
“We’re going to be all over the city,” LaFleur said.
The plan calls for them to get the whole city done in during Oct. 14-25, take a week break and get back at it Nov. 4-15.
“We want to hit it hard and get the whole city done. When we’re done, that’s it. We’ll still have drop-off sites, so any late-falling leaves, people can bring them down, but that’s our goal,” said Andy Bakalars of the street department.
Utilities manager Bernard Lenz suggested the city council consider setting streets to alternate-side parking during the day during leaf pick-up, which he said would make the process more efficient.
“If you want to truly get in and out and get those leaves fast, what takes the time is raking them around cars and bringing them out,” Lenz said, adding that it’s a lot faster when workers can take the large trucks right up along the curb.
The cost of this year’s leaf pickup isn’t clear; however, it won’t be cheap as city departments find other ways to cover their essential tasks while they’re busy with the leaves.
For example, Lenz is requesting $32,000 more in his operating budget and $40,000 in the capital improvement program budget in 2020 to cover the cost of state-mandated tasks for the sewer and water utilities that he will need to contract out if his staff is out picking up leaves.
“Given what it cost us last year to try and pick up leaves, it’s looking like we still might come out better than we did last year,” said council member Philip Ostrem.
In 2017 and 2018, the city began collecting leaves Oct. 2 and continued until snow made it impossible. La Crosse spent $223,000 in 2017 and $276,000 in 2018 gathering 792 and 670 loads of leaves, respectively. That cost has more than doubled since 2005, when the city spent $98,974 to collect 547 loads of leaves.
“We’re going to have to re-examine this for sure next year to see how it goes, what it costs and is it a sustainable practice,” he said.
Council member Gary Padesky thanked the city’s staff for finding a plan for this year.
“I think this is a very valuable service we’re providing the public. I know whenever people who don’t live in La Crosse put the crap on me about taxes, I also remind them about all the services we provide that they don’t have,” Padesky said. “It helps a lot of elderly people or old guys with bum knees.”
Council member Scott Neumeister spoke out fervently in favor of finding a long-term plan that keeps the program running.
“We owe it to our residents to pick up leaves, whether we like it or not, whether it’s a fun job or not. That’s part of what we offer and we’re not going to discontinue it,” Neumeister said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.