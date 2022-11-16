New market-rate housing opens on North Side with help from city

A new housing development on the North Side officially celebrated its opening with an open house, tours and ribbon cutting celebration.

The 5th Ward Residences, on the block of George and St. Cloud streets, is a 203,000-square-foot community complete with 144 market-rate apartment units, 14 townhomes for sale, community room, business and fitness center. The development project was completed by Three Sixty Real Estate Solutions, Borton Construction and Master Craft with help from the city and county.

The project cost a total of about $26 million and will contribute about $18 million to the city’s property tax revenue, according to Marvin Wanders, owner of Three Sixty Real Estate.

“This project could not have been done without the partnership that we have with the city of La Crosse and the reverse TIF that we received for this project,” said Paul Borsheim, owner of Borton Construction.

In a traditional tax increment financing arrangement, or TIF, a municipality provides a loan to developers to spark redevelopment. The loan is then repaid through the tax revenue generated by that development.

A reverse TIF, however, has no upfront funding from the municipality and instead helps pay for projects by returning a portion of the future tax revenue generated to the developer over a number of years.

“It is essential that we form public private partnerships to make sure that we can develop housing that makes sense for our community,” said Mayor Mitch Reynolds at the open house.

“I want to express my appreciation to you for having the courage and the grit and the fortitude to stick this out, and to keep pushing and to make this a reality. Because it doesn't just provide a tax base, it provides homes, energy and vitality for our city,” Reynolds said to Borsheim and Wanders.

Even before development, the city was part of the group LADCO (La Crosse Area Development Corporation) that purchased the land from Trane, a heating, ventilation and air conditioning company. LADCO worked to clean up the potential contamination and raise the land out of the floodplain with the help from the county, the state’s Department of Natural Resources and the Environmental Protection Agency.

Wanders was excited about this development because he knew it had potential to influence the rest of the neighborhood.

“It gives other people confidence to put investment into the neighborhood,” Wanders said. “So this project will help be the glue and catalyst to tie that together.”

The neighborhood has already seen some change since the 5th Ward Residences broke ground last year, according to Wanders. A nearby supply company repainted their exterior and added a new parking lot. Dunkin Donuts opened a drive-thru shop down the street.

The studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments are all priced at market rate. Reynolds said that while there are other city projects for affordable housing (classified as tenants pay no more than 30% of their income), this development was not one of them. He said the city needs all types of housing: affordable, market rate and high end.

“The folks in the middle that don't fit into either (low-income or high-income) still need good quality, affordable market rate housing, and that's what our goal is to provide to the community,” Wanders said.