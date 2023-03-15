As spring slowly unfurls, Carly Zadow, 25, is looking for more community involvement. So she’s joining the La Crescent Neighbors Day committee this year.

Some might already know Zadow. Growing up in La Crescent, Carly Felten was a drum major in high school. After graduation, she pursued a degree in early childhood education at Western University, worked at the La Crescent Quillin’s for a few years, and is now employed at Neighbors In Action.

She and her husband, Ben, currently live in Viroqua but miss the La Crescent community. So they plan to move back within the next year or two. Yet she’s been looking for ways to volunteer before then.

“When I was in high school, I was very heavily involved in groups and committees. It’s a part of my life that I really missed,” Zadow said. “I’m very community oriented, very service oriented. My heart is in a place of giving to others.”

So when Betsy Knowles, current Neighbors Day committee chair, began asking around for a potential replacement, Zadow’s name came up. After some conversation, Zadow agreed to join the Neighbors Day committee as Knowles’ apprentice for 2023. If all goes well, Zadow may assume the position of chairperson for next year.

Zadow’s plans for the future involve “doing a lot of learning, from all of you. I really want to listen to your input and take what I know from working with Neighbors in Action. I want to work on making sure each individual is served as an individual, and not just served as a general person. I want to help people feel special.”

Back in high school, one of Zadows’s volunteering gigs was raking lawns for Neighbors