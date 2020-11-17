New memory care facility plans ribbon cutting, open house

Riverview Home Healthcare, Inc., will celebrate the completion of its Hope Stay Memory Care facility next week. The company plans a ribbon-cutting and open house from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24.

The senior living center is in the Cedar Creek Business Park at 3908 Circle Drive in Holmen. The 12,760-square-foot facility serves assisted living and memory care residents, and was designed and built by DBS Group of Onalaska. It features 26 resident units along with associated therapy areas, support care work areas, a full kitchen, dining room and living room areas.

“We treat our residents like family,” said Riverview Home Healthcare Director of Operations Chue Lor. “The population we serve has contributed much to the community through the years — through their work, service to the country and giving back to the local community. It’s our privilege now to help them remain safe, healthy, engaged, valued and happy.”

Lor, along with his wife Chia Thao, began planning Hope Stay with DBS Group in fall 2019, and construction began in May this year.