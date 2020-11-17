New memory care facility plans ribbon cutting, open house

Riverview Home Healthcare, Inc., will celebrate the completion of its Hope Stay Memory Care facility next week. The company plans a ribbon-cutting and open house from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24.
The senior living center is in the Cedar Creek Business Park at 3908 Circle Drive in Holmen. The 12,760-square-foot facility serves assisted living and memory care residents, and was designed and built by DBS Group of Onalaska. It features 26 resident units along with associated therapy areas, support care work areas, a full kitchen, dining room and living room areas.
“We treat our residents like family,” said Riverview Home Healthcare Director of Operations Chue Lor. “The population we serve has contributed much to the community through the years — through their work, service to the country and giving back to the local community. It’s our privilege now to help them remain safe, healthy, engaged, valued and happy.”
Lor, along with his wife Chia Thao, began planning Hope Stay with DBS Group in fall 2019, and construction began in May this year.
“Chue and Chia have invested significant time and resources, both personal and financial, to ensure this facility is top-notch,” said Chris Walters, president and CEO of DBS Group. “They’ve combined their experience in senior care from owning and operating Riverview Home Health Care in Onalaska for the past several years with respect, compassion and clinical expertise. The result is a beautiful, home-like facility with all the amenities you’d want in your home, along with all the features needed to provide high-quality care.”
For safety reasons, the open house is scheduled to occur before any residents move in. Masks are required, and social distancing is requested.
