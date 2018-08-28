They stand side by side, but the difference between Cowley Hall and the brand-new Prairie Springs Science Center is a mile wide.
“I don’t even know how to make a comparison,” said Rebecca Polanowski, a lab manager in the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse’s microbiology department. Polanowski spent much of Monday unpacking lab equipment in the university’s new $82 million facility, which will host its first classes next week.
“Cowley is so outdated, and this facility is much, much nicer,” Polanowski said. “I think this is going to be great for students and great for faculty.”
Crews are putting the finishing touches on the nearly 200,000-square-foot building, home to 23 research labs, 36 instructional labs and a seemingly infinite number of nooks and study spaces.
Prairie Springs, sandwiched between Cowley Hall and the Student Union, is the long-awaited product of two years of construction and roughly a decade of planning. It will be a crown jewel of not just UW-L, officials say, but of the UW System as a whole.
“All these years, we’ve been delivering 21st century science in a 20th century building,” said Bob Hetzel, vice chancellor for administration and finance at UW-L. “This building is going to lift up our science programs and move us forward dramatically. It’s a wonderful project for UW-L and for the community, as well.”
A quick glance at Prairie Springs suggests the building is raw, a little unfinished. Overhead, the ductwork and mechanical systems are exposed; underfoot, the floors are a shiny monolith of polished concrete.
But every aspect of the building’s design was intentional, according to Hetzel. New science buildings, he said, are being constructed in a clean, stripped-down style that maximizes efficiencies while piquing the interest of students.
Take the exposed ceilings: “It’s meant to be an open structure that allows students to see how the systems work,” Hetzel said. “It’s becoming very common in science facilities like this one.”
Prairie Springs has everything the 1965 Cowley building has -- plus a whole lot more.
UW-L’s world-renowned river studies program, now relegated to an old custodial closet, has its own sleek, above-ground space.
Many of the labs are outfitted with state-of-the-art fume hoods and ventilation pipes, systems that look almost space-age.
And there’s a giant vault, with walls roughly a foot thick, in which the nuclear magnetic resonance department can store radioactive material.
“The entire footprint of this building used to be a parking lot,” Hetzel said. “We’re so proud of the work we’ve been able to do here. This is nothing short of transformative for UW-L.”
But the building, as big an undertaking as it was, is just one piece of the university’s plan to revitalize its campus and reinforce its commitment to the sciences.
In early 2017, the university opened the $55 million Student Union -- complete with several dining options, a small movie theater and a multipurpose ballroom.
Between the Student Union and Prairie Springs, crews are converting the old path of Badger Street into a mall dotted with rain gardens, park benches and pedestrian walkways.
The university’s attention is also shifting toward Phase II of the Prairie Springs project, which would result in the demolition of Cowley Hall and the construction of another new facility that would house science classrooms, faculty offices, a greenhouse observatory and more.
This second phase was approved last week by the University of Wisconsin Board of Regents, and will now go to the governor and state Legislature for consideration.
In the meantime, UW-L will continue using Cowley Hall for classrooms and office space.
Prairie Springs Science Center
Prairie Springs Science Center
Prairie Springs Science Center
Prairie Springs Science Center
Prairie Springs Science Center
Prairie Springs Science Center
Prairie Springs Science Center
Prairie Springs Science Center
Prairie Springs Science Center
With the coming of spring semester, the new UW-La Crosse Student Union is being used for the first time by students . The 204,287-square-foot …
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.