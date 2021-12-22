New nonprofit bringing supplies to area unsheltered population

A new nonprofit in La Crosse is on a "mobile mission," bringing supplies and support to the area's unsheltered population.

Susan Rieple Graf founded WINN, Inc. (What I Need Now) after Franciscan Hospitality House, a daytime center for homeless or marginalized community members, closed in March 2020. Former coordinator of Hospitality House, Graf continued serving the homeless on her own, having volunteered with the population for a decade.

WINN was developed with Graf's belief that "every human being deserves acceptance, love, respect and dignity. I have personally experienced childhood trauma and poverty and many friends and family members cared for me. I believe the sum of my life experiences has prepared me for this mission."

The WINN team is a diverse group, all of whom have previously worked with homeless persons. Board members include a former pharmacist, individuals with ministry backgrounds, small business owners and a person who previously struggled with addiction and was homeless for a time himself.

Graf and a friend began the mission in spring 2020, using cars loaned by local automotive dealers to deliver bottled water, food, hygiene supplies, flashlights, socks, first aid kits and gloves to those without shelter and for whom access to facilities and resources was limited due to the pandemic.

The WINN team is currently using a donated vehicle to continue making daily drop offs at parks, and last summer served over 100 persons in Houska Park alone. The organization also provides assistance to those living in the temporary winter shelter at Econo Lodge.

WINN's website sites as its mission to "lovingly care for our un-sheltered neighbors in the Coulee Region with empathy, compassion and understanding and accepts individuals as they are, where they are." In addition to providing necessities, the organization also makes referrals to essential services such as local shelters, housing assistance, healthcare, and employment. The group works with local government, law enforcement and businesses, the website says.

Monetary and physical donations are welcomed and can be made or arranged via the organization's website, www.whatineednow.org. Financial donations are especially needed to fund the purchase of a cargo van to carry more supplies for deliveries.

