New North Side apartments mean peace of mind for veterans in La Crosse

For veterans Tom Russo and Joann Harris, their new homes at the Garden Terrace Apartments mean peace of mind.
“It’s a breath of fresh air. It’s peace of mind. I have a peace of mind to know that I have somewhere to lay my head at night, and I don’t have to worry how I’m going to have to pay the bills,” Harris said. “It’s a blessing.”
Harris and Russo are among the first tenants of Garden Terrace, which sits at Kane and Saint Cloud streets. They are living in two of 15 units in the 50-unit building that are set aside for homeless veterans as part of an agreement between developer Impact Seven and the city of La Crosse to get the formerly city-owned property in the floodplain redeveloped.
The city will host a grand opening for the building at 10 a.m. Tuesday at 1022 Saint Cloud St.
The $10.6 million project, which received $136,000 in tax increment financing and $775,000 in community development block grant funds through the city of La Crosse, will add one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments to the city’s North Side – most of which will be at market rate rents ranging from about $750 to $1,050.
“After three years of planning and problem-solving, I am so happy we can celebrate this project’s completion. And meeting new residents like Joann makes me excited about how this project will continue to pay dividends for people’s lives and our community for years to come,” said Caroline Gregerson, the city’s community development administrator.
Gregerson worked hand-in-hand with representatives of Impact Seven and contractor Borton Construction to get the project off the ground.
“I think it’s important for people who have served our country – no matter what happens or what choices you make – I think it’s important that you’re not living on the streets, personally, and that we do something to give back for your time of service,” Gregerson said.
Neither Russo, who served in the U.S. Army in 1979 and 1980, nor Harris, who served in the Navy from 1991-95, have ever lived in a new home.
“It’s extra cool that we are the first ones to live here. I hope that we as veterans and citizens try to keep it up, maintain it and have that respect and dignity for where we live,” Harris said.
Russo feels a sense of responsibility toward his new home.
“It helps me get my pride back. I wake up in the morning and go out and watch the sun rise,” Russo said. “It’s exciting.”
Russo lived on the streets in Boston before a job opportunity in 2000 brought him to Minnesota and then Milwaukee.
“It was crazy just hanging with people on the streets every day and never knowing where you’re going to get your next meal,” Russo said.
Russo came to Garden Terrace from a transitional housing program with the Tomah Veterans Affairs Medical Center. While he was being treated for depression and post-traumatic stress disorder, he told them he’d like to move to La Crosse, so they helped him get housing through the Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing voucher program.
Harris’s story is similar. Harris, who has been in recovery from alcohol and drug abuse for 18 years, has struggled with anxiety and PTSD after experiencing a sexual assault while she was in the military.
“I was raped while in service, which has my trust at an all-time low,” Harris said.
It made finding a steady place to live in her hometown of Chicago difficult, because crowds were overwhelming.
“I moved into one apartment complex and it seemed OK, but then as soon as spring hit, everybody started coming out the woodwork. It was like, ‘Oh, my.’ It was too many guys just surrounding the building,” Harris said. “It was just anxiety attacks constantly.”
Eventually, she ran out of money and couldn’t afford to keep her apartment. She entered a 90-day treatment program at the Tomah VA to help her manage her trauma, which set her up with someplace to live when she left.
She moved in Aug. 7 and met Russo, who lent her a hand as she moved her things in.
“There are lots of nice neighbors moving in and I’m getting to know people in the neighborhood,” Russo said.
They’ve both taken advantage of living next door to the Hunger Task Force’s Kane Street Community Garden.
“We went and just had a ball,” Harris said.
Harris is diabetic, so she’s working on eating healthier, which is hard to do on a budget.
“It’s awesome to know that it’s a block and a half away and I can go and get healthy items and not pay for it, because healthy stuff costs a lot,” Harris said.
That partnership was a big part the deal from the city’s perspective. As part of the deal, Impact Seven built a community building and greenhouse for the Hunger Task Force.
“It’s an amazing program,” Gregerson said. “A lot of community gardens, people can rent a plot, but they don’t necessarily just give away free produce. There they grow it and give it away.”
Russo loves the location, which is close enough that he can walk to the Black River and do a little fishing. For Harris, it’s nice to be in a small city where everywhere she needs to go is a short drive away.
