The La Crosse Parks and Recreation Department is sponsoring a new Parkinson’s Support Group for care partners and persons people under 65 who are living with a Parkinson’s diagnosis.
The group, which is free, will meet from 5:30 to 7 p.m. March 14 and April 11 at the Black River Beach Neighborhood Center. The department’s Amy Brezinka will facilitate.
The department also will sponsor Get Connected!, a free education and support program for family caregivers, from noon to 1 p.m. on Feb. 28, March 28 and April 25 in the Cottonwood Room of the Black River Beach Neighborhood Center in La Crosse.
Brezinka will facilitate the program, which includes topics such as learning how to get connected to community resources, including a variety of agencies and businesses.
Participants are invited to bring their own lunches. Bottled water and a light snack will be provided.
Park and Rec’s Music Café — a six-week series billed as medicine for your mind, with benefits from memory improvement to stress relief — will meet from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays, April 3, 10, 17 and 24, and May 1 and 8 at the South Side Neighborhood Center.
Local musicians provide entertainment while sharing their experience with and appreciation for music.
The program, which Brezinka will facilitate, is free, although donations are suggested.
