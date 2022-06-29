New pickleball courts now open at All Abilities Trane Park in La Crosse

Pickleballers can now head to La Crosse's All Abilities Trane Park for a match, after a set of courts has opened.
The city's Park, Recreation & Forestry Department announced on Wednesday that pickleball courts are now open and ready for the public to use immediately.
Pickleball is a sport similar to tennis that also ropes in elements from badminton and ping-pong, and uses a ball similar to a Wiffle ball.
These courts are among a number of others in the area where community members can already play pickleball.
According to the
La Crosse Area Pickleball Club, there are other La Crosse courts at Bluffview Park and the YMCA. Onalaska and Holmen also have a number of pickleball courts.
All Abilities Trane Park is open daily from 7 a.m.-9 p.m.
