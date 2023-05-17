The Board of Education for the School District of La Crosse has approved the hiring of Sarah Bradle as the new principal of Northside Elementary/Coulee Montessori.

Bradle has over 15 years of experience working with children from a variety of backgrounds, according to the district’s press release.

Prior to being selected for her new role, Bradle spent the previous 10 years of her educational career in the school district as supervisor of Educator Readiness, an academic student success coach at Northside Elementary/Coulee Montessori, an instructional coach at Emerson Elementary and Summit Environmental schools, and as a second and third-grade teacher at Northside Elementary.

“Sarah is a dynamic leader who will undoubtedly ignite a transformative spark within our school community,” said Superintendent of Schools Aaron Engel. “She is incredibly talented at building strong, positive relationships with students, families, colleagues, and community partners. With her expertise, dedication and commitment to student success, Sarah is prepared to lead this exciting new chapter at Northside Elementary/Coulee Montessori and empower our students to achieve their fullest potential.”

Bradle is a 2010 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse with a bachelor’s degree in childhood education. She earned her master’s degree in professional development from UW-L in 2017.

“I am deeply connected to Northside Elementary School, Coulee Montessori , and the surrounding neighborhoods and community,” said Bradle. “I was born and raised on the North Side of La Crosse and attended Franklin Elementary School. Nearly all of my 15 years of professional experience have involved working with the children and families on the North Side. ... These students, this staff, and this community are all a part of my heart and my soul. They are why I love what I do.”

Bradle will begin her new role July 1.