New principal named for Southern Bluffs Elementary School

The Board of Education for the School District of La Crosse approved the hiring of Maggie Maine as the new principal of Southern Bluffs Elementary School at Monday’s school board meeting.

Maine has 10 years of educational experience and comes to La Crosse from Winona Area Public Schools, where she has served as the principal of Jefferson Elementary School since 2019.

Prior to her time at Jefferson, she was the behavior interventionist and dean of students at Mississippi Heights Elementary School for Sauk Rapids-Rice Public Schools. Maine has also served as a high school teacher for Becker Public Schools.

“I aspire to create a school culture and educational program that empowers students and staff,” said Maine. “I strongly believe in teamwork between students, families, staff, and our community. Relationships make a difference in the way students view school and ultimately in the way they perform. Students thrive with a solid support system and having those supports can boost their confidence and push them to succeed.”

Maine is a 2006 graduate of St. Cloud University with a bachelor’s degree in marketing. She earned her master’s degree in educational administration and leadership from St. Cloud University in 2017.

“Maggie is a dedicated and passionate advocate for students,” said Superintendent of Schools Aaron Engel. “Her classroom experience and leadership style are focused on preparing students to be college and career ready. Maggie’s commitment to the value of education for all students will help continue the long tradition of excellence and success at Southern Bluffs. We are very excited to welcome Maggie to the La Crosse Schools family.”

Maine will begin her new role July 1, after the retirement of current principal Lisa Schreiner.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0