The Board of Education for the School District of La Crosse has approved the hiring of Dana Eide as the new principal of Spence Elementary School.

According to the press release, Eide has over 33 years of experience working with children from a variety of backgrounds. Prior to to this job, Eide built 16 years of administrative experience as the director of curriculum and instruction and worked as a middle and high school principal in the Blair-Taylor School District. She has served in multiple capacities over the course of her career and has experience with elementary educators and students as a speech pathologist and gifted and talented coordinator.

"Dana's proven track record as a collaborator is evident through her ability to bring together teachers, families and staff to create a positive and inclusive learning environment," said Superintendent Aaron Engel. "Dana's compassionate approach to education is truly remarkable. She understands the unique needs of each student, and her passion for creating a supportive and nurturing environment will undoubtedly contribute to the continued growth and success of our students at Spence Elementary School."

Eide earned a master’s degree in communications disorders from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in 1990 and is currently working toward completing her Doctor of Education in Organizational Leadership and Development from Grand Canyon University.

“Student success starts with the belief that all students can learn at high levels. I work hard to find the gifts in each person and help them use those gifts to better the whole,” said Eide. “I have always placed building a strong and supportive culture for students, families, and staff at the top of the priorities list. But while an inclusive culture is important, it doesn’t mean much if strong relationships haven’t been built first. When students and families trust that you have their best interests in mind, we all move forward together providing opportunities for every learner to thrive both in and out of the classroom."

Eide began her new role today.