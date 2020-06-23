New principal selected for West Salem Elementary

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The West Salem School Board Friday appointed a new principal for West Salem Elementary, selecting UW-La Crosse and Viterbo University alum Tami Bagstad.

Bagstad was one of 36 applicants for the position and chosen with input from administration, staff, parents and school board members. She will take over the role from Ryan Rieber, who will begin serving as West Salem School District superintendent July 1.

Bagstad has eight years of related experience, most recently employed as principal of Mondovi Middle and High School and previously principal at Rexford-Longfellow Elementary in the Clintonville School District. She also worked as associate principal at Shawano Community Middle School. In addition, Bagstad served as band director at Clintonville and Bangor schools for 15 years.

“Tami has the drive and passion to continue to move our elementary school into the future," says Rieber. "She is passionate about kids, and her energetic and enthusiastic personality will translate well with our students and staﬀ. Her previous experiences will serve her well as she strives to live the elementary school's vision of ‘every student, everyone, every day."

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

