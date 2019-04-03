A new partnership will award qualifying undergraduate students at Viterbo University early admittance to the Medical College of Wisconsin’s pharmacy program upon graduation.
In addition to being guaranteed a spot in the Medical College of Wisconsin’s three-year doctor of pharmacy program, Viterbo students who meet the requirements will have a chance to connect with the MCW in the early stage of their academic careers.
They will each be assigned a mentor from MCW, and will be able to participate in certain MCW programs and events before entering pharmacy school.
“This partnership enhances a direct pipeline to recruit diverse students exemplified by Viterbo University to the Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) program,” said George E. MacKinnon III, founding dean of MCW’s School of Pharmacy. “We’re excited for the growth this partnership will bring to the PharmD program and expanding our reach within the Milwaukee community.”
The six-year program includes three years of undergraduate studies at Viterbo, resulting in a bachelor of science degree, followed by three years of graduate studies at MCW.
“This is a wonderful opportunity for students interested in becoming a pharmacist,” said Michael Alfieri, assistant dean of the College of Education, Engineering, Letters and Sciences at Viterbo. “This exciting new collaboration between Viterbo and MCW will serve to strengthen our pre-health program by providing greater opportunities for students interested in continuing their education in the Midwest.”
For more details on the partnership, visit https://www.viterbo.edu/mcwpharm.
