A new procedure at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse can put men in the driver’s seat to control when they answer nature’s call.
“Most patients have medium improvement” after the outpatient procedure on an enlarged prostate, said Dr. John Schomburg, a urologist who has performed one of the surgeries and has a couple more scheduled.
The procedure, which received approval from the Federal Drug Administration in 2013 and has proved effective with five years of data since then, treats benign prostatic hyperplasia. BPH is an enlarged prostate, which affects about 40 million men in the U.S., including 12 million who are under a doctor’s care.
The enlarged prostate, which is a walnut-sized gland surrounding the urethra, presses on and blocks the urethra, causing urinary problems such as needing to go often.
“BPH is very common and increases with age,” Schomburg said, adding that it affects 40 to 70 percent of men in their 50s and 60s, and more than 80 percent of men in their 80s.
Previous options for the 12 million men being treated included medical therapy, such as taking a daily pill, for 7.3 million men; watchful waiting, which is the course for about 4.5 million men, and elective surgery, which about 310,000 choose.
The new procedure, called UroLift, is preferable to all three, Schomburg said. Minimally invasive, the procedure involves inserting a needle-like device through the urethra, under local anesthetic, and is the only such procedure that doesn’t destroy some tissue.
The camera-guided UroLift device implants two spring-like utensils on each side of the prostrate, in effect pulling back on the gland a bit to open the pipeline. The procedure does not require cutting, heating or removal of prostate tissue, as others do, Schomburg said.
Although patients may experience “a little trepidation” any time such a procedure is involved, Schomburg said it is “fast, effective and durable.”
While recovery is rapid in most cases, the most common adverse effects include blood in urine, discomfort while urinating, pelvic pain and feeling the urge to urinate often, according to material from UroLift, a product of NeoTract in Pleasanton, Calf. Such side effects disappear in two weeks to a month.
UroLift has no sexual side effects, Schomburg said.
“One of the main effects is that the procedure has no sexual side effects,” while other treatment can cause or worsen ejaculatory or erectile dysfunction, he said. “This was not the intent in and of itself, but … it does not improve or make it (ED) worse.”
Gundersen is the only health care facility in the region, including the University of Wisconsin-Madison Hospitals, where the procedure is being done, Schomburg said. The cost varies, depending on insurance coverage, he said.
Mike Tighe can be reached at mtighe@lacrossetribune.com
