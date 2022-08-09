New report shows $2.5 million in Transcripted Credit savings for Western district

A new report from Western Technical College’s K-12 Relations department showed Transcripted Credit saved local students roughly $2.5 million in 2021-22, a jump of approximately $700,000 from the year prior.

The latest report showed the number of students served from Transcripted Credit rose from 3,608 in 2020-21, to 4,322 in 2021-22. This total has nearly doubled since 2017-18, where 2,357 area students were served.

In total, area students and school districts saved $2,511,584.10 through Transcripted Credit at Western last year, a sharp increase from $1,877,182.90 the year prior.

In total, 29 schools in and around Western’s district participated in the program, with over 16,743 credits awarded.

Transcripted Credit is a growing program, where high school teachers are certified to teach courses based on educational credentials, professional experiences, and yearly training with Western faculty. Once a student passes a qualifying course, the grade is placed on a student’s Western transcript, earning college credit for free.

“As the cost of education continues to increase, we continue to see more people taking advantage of these opportunities in high school,” said Tyler Ludeking, K-12 Partnerships Specialist at Western Technical College. “This program continues to be about building strong relationships with our K-12 partners, and it only continues to grow.”

To learn more information on Western’s Transcripted Credit, visit https://www.westerntc.edu/transcripted-credit-and-advanced-standing-agreements.