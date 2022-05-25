New report shows Western’s Cavalier Cupboard use continues to grow

A new report from Western’s department of Equity, Inclusion, and Community Engagement shows use of Western’s on-campus food pantry, the Cavalier Cupboard, rose dramatically from the year prior, as normal campus operations resumed throughout the 2021-22 academic year.

The annual report showed the total amount served rose to 1,910, the most since the cupboard began in 2014. In total, 119 individuals used the pantry throughout the year, with 54% being repeat clients. When the pantry began in 2014, the total amount served was 727.

“As we continue to normalize these services, we are finding more individuals have been using the Cavalier Cupboard,” said Mitch Berry, Student Inclusion Specialist at Western Technical College. “A big part of this comes from our ability to provide hygiene and baby care items, fresh produce, and other refrigerated or frozen food items.”

The Cavalier Cupboard was started in 2014 by a Western Technical College student who recognized the need to provide food for students. Since opening, the pantry has served 8,189 students and their families.

For more information on Western’s Cavalier Cupboard, visit https://www.westerntc.edu/food-pantry.

