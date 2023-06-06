Western’s annual Cavalier Cupboard report from the department of Student Life, Equity and Engagement shows use of Western’s on-campus food pantry, the Cavalier Cupboard, continues to expand rapidly.

The annual report showed the total amount served rose to 2,299, the most since the cupboard began in 2014 and an increase from 1,910 a year prior. In total, 82 households were served by the pantry, with 73 being repeat users throughout the academic year. When the pantry began in 2014, the total amount served was 727.

“As we continue to normalize these services, we are finding more individuals have been using the Cavalier Cupboard,” said Mitch Berry, Student Inclusion specialist at Western Technical College. “A big part of this comes from our ability to provide hygiene and baby care items, fresh produce, and other refrigerated or frozen food items.”

The Cavalier Cupboard was started in 2014 by a Western Technical College student who recognized the need to provide food for students. Since opening, the pantry has served 8,189 students and their families.

To learn more information on Western’s programs or services, call 608.785.9200 or visit www.westerntc.edu.