New report: Thousands of COVID deaths prevented by vaccines, bivalent booster recommended

Wisconsin has surpassed 15,000 COVID deaths, but without vaccinations the number would be thousands higher, a new report shows.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) on Oct. 7 reported that in 2021, COVID vaccines prevented 12,900 coronavirus-related hospitalizations and over 6,100 deaths among Medicaid beneficiaries in Wisconsin. The cohort was 487,000.

In Minnesota, among a significantly smaller cohort of 384,000, 1,600 hospitalizations and 600 deaths among Medicaid beneficiaries were prevented.

In total, Wisconsin has confirmed 1.88 million infections and 15,352 deaths, per The New York Times COVID data tracker. In La Crosse County, cases total 41,357, with 198 deaths.

Minnesota cases total 1.68 million, with 13,738 deaths.

Per HHS, over 90% of seniors nationwide have received the initial vaccine series, and 70% have had at least one booster. Among seniors and other U.S. residents enrolled in Medicare, the shots prevented 650,000 hospitalizations and some 300,000 deaths. The reduced hospitalizations saved more than $16 billion in direct medical costs, the report says.

“This report reaffirms what we have said all along — COVID-19 vaccines save lives and prevent hospitalizations,” HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a release.

The newest incarnation of COVID booster offers protection against both the original and omicron strains, the latter which is responsible for the vast majority of cases in the U.S. Individuals 5 and older who completed the initial vaccine series are eligible for the Pfizer version, and those 6 and older the Moderna incarnation.

While available since early September, uptake of the bivalent vaccine has been low nationwide. Per CDC data, as of Oct. 12 of the 240 million persons eligible for the newest booster, only 11.5 million— less than 5% — have received it. Booster shots in general have declined in demand in Wisconsin — up to 3,000 doses were given daily in August, while the current daily average is in the low hundreds.

The minimal bivalent vaccine uptake may be due in part to lack of awareness of its availability, a Kaiser Family Foundation survey found. The results, published Sept. 30, showed only 17% of adults said they had heard “a lot,” and 33% “some,” about the newest booster. Around 20% stated they had no knowledge of it.

Among those have had the initial vaccine series, 27% of survey respondents said they intend to get the bivalent booster soon. The number is 28% higher for adults 65 and older.

The bivalent shots are currently available at select Gundersen Health System and Mayo Clinic Health System sites, the La Crosse County Health Department, Walgreens and Walmart.

The La Crosse County Health Department encourages those qualified to receive the new booster, in addition to recommending the flu shot for persons 6 months and older. The vaccines can be given in tandem.

“Please take the time to protect yourself and those around you,” the Health Department says. “We want everyone to minimize their risks from COVID and flu now and through the holiday season.”