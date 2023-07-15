Northside Elementary School, a year-round elementary school, is ready to welcome students back Monday for the start of another school year. This year brings a fresh beginning and a new leader, Principal Sarah Bradle.

According to its press release, Northside Elementary School prides itself on its commitment to educating the whole child, encompassing their social, emotional, physical, and intellectual needs. As students step into their classrooms, they will be met with an educational environment that nurtures their individuality and provides them with the tools to thrive.

“I am most excited about getting reacquainted with all of the students and their families,” said Bradle. “We also had many new faces come through our doors at our open house, and I am really looking forward to getting to know our new students and welcoming them into our school family. The building was buzzing with students and they are excited to be back at school and see their classmates.”

Bradle's vision for the school year revolves around offering students an inclusive, nurturing, and intellectually stimulating environment. With an emphasis on individualized attention and personalized learning, she aims to empower students to discover their passions, foster their curiosity, and develop critical thinking skills.

"I hope to offer students a strong sense of community in our school and ensure that every single student knows they are an important part of our school family,” added Bradle. “We will have a fun year with many different space-themed activities and we are ready to provide students with a strong education while making sure they feel safe and loved at school.”

Northside Elementary School's year-round educational model ensures continuity of learning and minimizes potential learning loss over extended breaks. This approach allows students to maintain their momentum throughout the year, fostering a deeper understanding of concepts and promoting continuous growth.