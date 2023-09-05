New surveillance technology will be installed at some Chippewa Falls parks to track vandals who have damaged public restrooms by breaking sinks, soap dispensers, toilets, mirrors and faucets and putting graffiti on buildings.

The two parks that city officials are most concerned about are Irvine and Riverfront parks, according to Chippewa Falls Mayor Greg Hoffman.

Hoffman said people have also been cleaning fish down by the fishing area at Riverfront Park and leaving fish innards on the sidewalks.

“People are just doing, I would say, stupid stuff. Very inconsiderate,” Hoffman said.

He said the vandalism at the men’s bathroom at Riverfront Park limit the amenities available to visitors.

“There’s no mirrors. There’s no soap dispensers. They broke one of the water faucets,” Hoffman said. “I mean it’s just being out and out now destructive, and the same thing’s been happening in Irvine. You know that new bathroom? I don’t know how many times we’ve had to replace the sink in the bathroom.”

John Jiminez, Chippewa Falls Parks, Recreation and Forestry director, said in addition to the destruction of restrooms, there have also been break-ins to the donation boxes at Riverfront Park.

“We just can’t have that,” he said. “I think there’s been circulating conversations regarding just safety in general at the parks, and so one of those elements comes down to camera system or surveillance system here,” Jiminez said. “We’ve been speaking to police chief (Matt) Kelm about what the needs would be for the police department and the benefits of having a system down there just for the safety of all the pedestrians and visitors that we have at the park.”

Jiminez said he hopes the new cameras will act as a deterrent to those seeking to vandalize public spaces and aid police in catching offenders.

The city’s parks department also has found it costly to clean up graffiti left in the parks that needs to be painted over.

Hoffman said the city received $1.5 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds and plans to use about $250,000 to install an additional seven to eight cameras at both Irvine and Riverfront parks.

“The ARPA monies are the perfect situation. Because this is something that we’ve talked about and as you can tell, it’s a considerable amount of money; purchasing the cameras, getting the line of fiber optics in so you can record it and you have the data for I think most of it’s stored for like 30 days,” he said.

City leaders also have discussed integrating a surveillance system at Marshall Park, which is where the Bernard F. Willi pool is located, Jiminez said. He said eventually it would be nice to have a couple cameras installed at Casper Park because it’s home to a lot of sports equipment and houses concession stands.

Jiminez said he’s not certain of the timeline for installing the cameras but knows city staff is working to assess the needs of each location and begin making estimates while putting plans into place.