New senior center 'Community Connections Center' grand opening set for Sept. 23

La Crosse's newest senior center, the "Community Connections Center," is set to open next month to the public.

The city will host a grand opening on Sept. 23, between 10 a.m.-2 p.m., where the public can tour the new collaborative space and explore new programming.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The site, at 1407 St. Andrew St. in the former La Crosse Footwear building, is in partnership with the La Crosse Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department, La Crosse County & Aging Disability Resource Center and the La Crosse Library.

It will be home to a number of new programs for the community's aging population, including the La Crosse County Nutrition Program meal site.

The site's new name was chosen by the public as suggestions were submitted by community members. A top five were then chosen, and a public survey was used to narrow it down to a winner.

The grand opening next month will also include refreshmnets, prizes and giveaways.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0