New senior center finds home in LaCrosse Footwear building

A new senior center will be moving into the LaCrosse Footwear building, after the city of La Crosse Common Council approved its lease Thursday night.

The city adopted a last-minute amendment for the lease agreement with The Fenigor Group, LLC, that would bind it to the space for 30 months instead of three years, and lowering the annual rent for the space.

Council President Martin Gaul submitted the amendment, hoping it would aid to the larger conversation of finding a more permanent space for the senior center.

"I don't want to set us up for failure," Gaul said, noting that this 30-month lease would end at the same time as the current one at the Myrick Center, a space that was in early conversations to house the senior center.

The new lease agreement would also save the city 8.3% in rent a month if the annual rent of $93,492 is paid up front, lowering 2022's rent to $85,701.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The new space comes as the city's lease agreements come to a close with two other sites.

The Harry J. Olson Center's lease with the city is set to end on Dec. 14, and while the group has the chance to purchase the building before then for just $1, it's been revealed that the facility needs anywhere from $1.5 million to $3.9 million in repairs and renovations.