New shared-use, Grandad Bluff connector trail to open on Friday

A new edition to the Gateway Trail System in Grandad Bluff Park is set to open on Friday, officials with Outdoor Recreation Alliance Trails announced this week.

The shared-use connector trail is intended to help foot, bike and other non-vehicle traffic to travel beside the road in a safer way.

The trail is half a mile long and stretches from the Alpine Inn at the corner of Bliss and Grandad Bluff Roads to the existing Compass South Trail. It was built by Global Action Sports Solutions.

"The increased pedestrian traffic in our city's most iconic park mask this safer alternative to using the road a no-brainer," said Jillian Olson, the operations coordinator with ORA Trails. "Pedestrians need an option to use the park that does not mix them in with vehicle traffic, and our new connector trail will do just that."

This is just the latest piece in a system of trails traversing through and around Grandad Bluff after the Gateway Trail System officially opened last year. The system includes a variety of skill levels for trail users, and this newest trail is considered to be among the easier trails.

"The Alpine Inn is extremely excited about the new connector trail on the bluff," owner David Lee said in a statement. "Recreation, trails, biking and more are a great asset to the citizens and travelers coming to the La Crosse area."

A public grand opening of the new connector trail will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 3. The event will take place at the western access point of the new trail where it connects to the Compass South Trail.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.