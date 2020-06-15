New solar investment program announced for La Crosse area residents and business owners

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A new program could help La Crosse area home and business owners access renewable solar energy at faster and cheaper rates through community investments.

Through the new initiative, members of the community will have the chance to learn more about solar energy, and invest in the installation of solar energy for homeowners, businesses, schools and more at a reduced, group rate.

The city and county are partnering with the Midwest Renewable Energy Association, a nonprofit that has done similar programs in surrounding areas.

"As more people decide to go solar, the price comes down for everyone," MREA explains about the group buying process on its website.

Through the summer, the nonprofit will be offering free online webinars, or "Solar Power Hours," which will give more information on how solar energy works and how to buy-in.

And the investments do not have to mean putting solar panels on your roof, officials explained.