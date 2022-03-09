New state legislation to make threats to healthcare workers a felony, Gundersen clinical manager praises passage

The Wisconsin State Senate has passed new legislation to help protect healthcare workers, making threats of violence against them punishable by law.

Under Assembly Bill 960, the threat of physical harm will be a Class H Felony. The Assembly passed legislation last month, and the bill was approved by the Senate on Tuesday. It will now be sent to Gov. Tony Evers to sign into law.

Under current law, a threat alone is not a felony, but the act of violence is.

Once signed, the Wisconsin Hospital Association will work with the Department of Justice to create signs and documents outlining the legislation for hospitals to use to educate staff, patients and visitors so they are aware of the penalties of threatening or physically harming a healthcare worker or their family.

"Republicans and Democrats agreed on a very important message today -- threatening a health care worker in Wisconsin is unacceptable,” WHA President and CEO Eric Borgerding said in a release Tuesday. “Our state’s hospitals and their thousands of staff thank the legislative leaders for championing this proposal and appreciate support from lawmakers of both parties in the Assembly and Senate."

Added Borgerding, "We know that threats of violence lead to both physical violence and emotional trauma for health care providers and their families. When health care providers choose to leave the profession for the safety of themselves or their families, we all lose. Our state, like all others across the nation, needs to reverse the troubling trend of increased violence and threats towards health care workers."

The pandemic has caused increased stress and in turn heightened emotions and hostility, but even prior to the coronavirus incidents of harassment and violence against physicians, nurses, receptionists and other healthcare employees were on the rise. Per the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, those working in the health care and social services industries are five times more likely to experience intentional injury caused by workplace violence than those employed in other fields, with a 2018 rate of 10.4 per 10,000 for related injury and illness requiring days away from work. Seven years prior, the rate was 6.4 per 100,000.

Both Gundersen Health System and Mayo Clinic Health System have shared that their staff have been subjected to verbal and physical harm by patients or their family members, and Clark Draxler, clinical manager at Gundersen, testified at a Senate hearing in February in support of the proposed bill.

"This isn't about just about the wellness of health care workers -- this is also about everyone's ability to access high-quality care when they need it, without enduring abusive and violent behavior from others," Draxler said in his testimony.

Gundersen is the only area hospital with a Level II trauma center, and also the only with a behavioral health facility. As such, staff encounter more patients and may face extreme or intense circumstances. And while a business can make a person leave if they are belligerent or violent, it "would be illegal, unethical and immoral" to refuse a person necessary medical attention, Draxler says.

"We never turn a patient away," says Draxler, who notes violence against healthcare workers goes under reported. At Gundersen, staff have been hit, kicked, sworn at and lambasted on social media. Draxler during his Senate testimony recalled a patient who, for the entirety of their two-month stay, verbally assaulted and threatened staff every time they entered the room, wrote about staff -- using their names -- online and threatened to started shooting in the hospital. Recently, a patient said they would punch Draxler and mimicked hitting him. Under current law, Draxler notes, there is no recourse for such an action.

In the first situation, Draxler says an extended interdisciplinary team, including a physician ethicist, would meet with the patient daily to outline expectations to try to keep things under control.

"We don't want to set anyone up for failure -- the staff or the patient," Draxler says. In addition to the physical and emotional trauma faced by healthcare workers, patient enacted violence affects others seeking care, Draxler notes, taking away resources and time from others while the situation is being dealt with, and upsetting patients and visitors who hear or witness the incident.

Staff he has talked to, Draxler says, see AB 960 as a positive, feeling, "the state government is really paying attention" to the needs of healthcare workers.

Under the new legislation, if a threat is made, the city or county will respond to the hospital to take the complaint, and the DA would follow up. Draxler says legal action is designed for those who are intentionally causing harm.

"The bill is not meant to get people in trouble -- the person has to have decision making capacity. We don't want to target someone who has (a condition which makes their actions uncontrollable)," Draxler says.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

