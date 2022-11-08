New titleholders selected at Onalaska competition

Oct. 29 was a night of gowns, crowns, talent and anticipation as 15 young women competed for the titles of Miss Onalaska and Miss Onalaska's Outstanding Teen in the Performing Arts Center at Onalaska High School.

By the end of the evening, Emma Booth, daughter of Dave and Teri Booth and a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, was named Miss Onalaska 2023; and Keira Dorado, daughter of Tom Lawrynk and Shelly Lawrynk and a junior at West Salem High School, received the Outstanding Teen title.

It was the first time that Booth, 23, a registered nurse at Mayo Health System, had competed in a Miss America local preliminary, and she looked at it as a chance to step out of her comfort zone, gain poise and self-confidence and make new friends.

Dorado, 16, who also participated in the teen division last year, echoed Booth's comments as to why she chose to enter the competition and added that she enjoys having the opportunity to showcase her love of baton twirling. She also stated that the interview skills she's gained through her participation in the program will be an asset to her in the future when she applies for jobs in her career field.

Booth's social impact initiative or cause that she'd like to focus on during the next year is entitled "Shattered Screens: Protecting Young Minds from Social Media's Negative Impact." A relevant platform in today's society, her goal is to encourage teens to create healthier relationships and lifestyle habits related to social media. She hopes to achieve this by spreading awareness to area high schools and mental health groups.

Dorado used the on-stage question portion of the competition to eloquently reference her social cause of Domestic Abuse Awareness. When asked what she would do with $1 million if she wasn't allowed to keep it, she stated she would give the money to New Horizons or any other group that focuses on helping young women (like herself) recover from being in an abusive relationship. Her goal with her initiative is to share her story, bring awareness to adults and teens regarding domestic abuse, and to raise money for New Horizons for those in need during the holidays.

In the talent segment, Booth performed a tenor saxophone solo to "You've Got a Friend in Me." She also enjoys teaching herself new instruments such as the piano, guitar, ukulele and electric bass.

Dorado, who has been a member of Warriors Performing Arts for 10 years, gave a flawless baton twirling routine to Jennifer Lopez' "Let's Get Loud." Her passion for twirling extends to continually learning new skills and traveling for area competitions.

Both young women stated that they were shocked to hear their names called as the new titleholders and are anxious for their community service work and to represent Onalaska at their respective state competitions next June.

First runner-up to Booth and also the "Spirit of Miss America" recipient was Emma Garrison, a psychology major at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse; while the second runner-up was Claudia Dorado (Keira's sister), a sophomore at UW-La Crosse majoring in recreation management.

The first runner-up in the teen division was Hannah Reischl, a home-educated junior from West Salem; and the second runner-up was Elise Tomashek, a junior at Aquinas High School.

Other candidates competing for Miss Onalaska included Peighton Adkins, Carlie Baker, Mattie Gilbertson, Emily Phillips, Sommer Moen and Layla Gates. Also competing for the Outstanding Teen title were Avonlea Stanley, Candace Drury, and Sara Osesek.

The evening was highlighted with talent performances by the current Miss Wisconsin Grace Stanke and Miss Wisconsin's Outstanding Teen Evelyn Green. Outgoing Onalaska titleholders Ava Krause and Trinity Horstman also crowned 12 young girls as princesses at the beginning of the 2½ hour program.