New trick for old dogs: The Troubadogs unleash new album, ‘The Last Walk’

Band breakups can be hard, bitter events, where the members can’t even stand to be in the same room anymore. But when The Troubadogs decided to disband once and for all more than 20 years after forming, their next step was an unusual one.

Now that they’d broken up, they decided they should record the band’s debut album.

The La Crosse-based Troubadogs.first disbanded in 2005, but the ’Dogs remained good friends. Over the years they did a few reunions shows, and late in 2018 decided it was time to revive the band for real. By the end of 2019, the band was back in fighting shape and itching to play more shows. Between the pandemic and life getting in the way, however, two key members had decided to drop out by summer 2020. Rather than go out on a low note, the band opted for the high road and doing something they’d never done.

Chris Van Alstine, one of three songwriters in the band and the only Troubadog with major recording studio experience, pitched the idea: Record an album with four songs from each songwriter in the band. Before the songs were even chosen, the album title was decided. They settled on “The Last Walk,” a nod to “The Last Waltz,” the epic finale of The Band (a major influence and inspiration) and an irresistible chance to make another dog joke. It’s the leash they could do.

Recorded, mixed and mastered at Blast House Studios in Madison with award-winning sound engineer Landon Arkens, “The Last Walk” has an organic feel that captures the dynamics and joie de vivre The Troubadogs always exuded in front of an audience. That’s not an accident. The band recorded all the instrumental tracks live the first weekend in the studio. On subsequent visits the band laid down lead vocals and the meaty vocal harmonies for which The Troubadogs are known.

The album’s first track, “Down at Fox Hollow,” is an ode to the first place The Troubadogs played, a rural roadside tavern where the band’s journey began. Guitarist Randy Erickson wrote the song, reminiscent of the Kentucky Headhunters, after that first Fox Hollow show, inspired by the enthusiastic crowd.

The album closes with Van Alstine’s “The Road Well Travelled,” a song he surprised the band with at their last gig in 2005. He performed the song solo at that first finale, but it gets the full treatment on “The Last Walk.” Band member’s wives even contributed harmonies on this powerful love song to The Troubadogs, undoubtedly the best power ballad ever written about a bar band.

The 10 songs between “Down at Fox Hollow” and “The Road Well Travelled” cover a wide swath of the Americana music map. Songs written and sung by Dick Mial, who plays mandolin and acoustic guitar on the album, include two rollicking folk-rock numbers, “Whole Life Mutual Blues” and “Estes to Beale Street,” and two more subdued, the spare, elegiac “Why Can’t I Sing” and “Youngstown, Ohio,” a ballad with a propulsive shuffle beat recounting the downfall of a rustbelt town and its hard-luck inhabitants.

Erickson’s “Mando Man,” a folkie salute to Mial and his mandolin playing, was written as a 50th birthday present for Mial in the band’s early days. Mial, Erickson and guitarist Tom Streicher all worked at the La Crosse Tribune when the band was formed.

Erickson, who handles all the electric guitar parts on the album, wrote “Higher Than High” as a rockin’ twist on the lonesome trucker’s lament. “Must Be Love (or Something Like That)” was written in 1986, penned just before Erickson got up the nerve to ask for a date with his future wife, the inspiration for the song. In the ’80s the “Must Be Love” had a jagged, new wave quality, but with The Troubadogs treatment it takes on a more pop-country-meets-Tom-Petty feel.

Van Alstine, who plays keyboards and harmonica and is the architect of the band’s vocal harmony sound, gives The Troubadogs a workout on the choruses of his “Lonesome Road,” a blend of rockabilly and doowop elements, and “Still Falling in Love,” which would have fit right into AM radio pop playlists in the 1970s.

Providing the sturdy framework for the band are drummer Ken Isler and bassist Dan Backhaus, who sings Van Alstine’s “Sometimes I Don’t Know How You Put Up with Me,” a languid countryish expression of gratitude and contrition to a romantic partner, perfect for slow dances (or, as Backhaus calls them, “belly rubbers”).

With its well-crafted songs polished by their many years of playing together, “The Last Walk” doesn’t sound like a debut album. It represents what a Troubadogs show would sound like on the best night of their lives with a world-class sound engineer running the board.

They won’t be doing a star-studded final concert to promote “The Last Walk” (unless Martin Scorcese comes calling with an offer to film it). But then, the important thing to The Troubadogs always was to make the best music they could while pegging the needle on the fun meter, not commercial concerns. From the beginning, the band had one mantra: “Arf for arf’s sake.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0