New $6,000 video monitors installed in downtown La Crosse parking ramps

La Crosse’s five city parking ramps have a new addition — video monitors hanging from the ceiling near each entrance.
The monitors were installed over the past two weeks by the city’s parking utility in the five ramps, located at Pine Street, Main Street, Market Square, La Crosse Center and Riverside Center.
The move is meant to keep the rules front and center, making instructions as clear as possible, according to La Crosse Police Capt. Jason Melby.
“It gives us the ability to provide real-time information to the ramp users to provide a more positive experience in the ramps,” Melby said.
Parking utility employees can control the messages on the signs remotely — updating them as rules and regulations change — or to spread public safety information, such as an Amber Alert or Silver Alert.
The five screens cost $6,000 apiece.
“That may sound like a lot, but it is an industrial-grade electronic device, which has industrial-grade coating on the outside,” Melby said.
The upfront investment is meant to both protect the screens from the elements and also from potential vandalism.
While the monitors were dark Thursday, once operational, they will list rules directing people to stop at pay stations after parking and forbidding people from backing into stalls, among other things.
The screens will not be used for commercial content.
La Crosse Center Ramp
Opened: 1980 Cost: Unknown Levels: Six Number of spaces: 893
Number of reserved spaces: 404
La Crosse Tribune file photo
Main Street Ramp
Opened: 1985 Cost: $2.98 million Levels: Four Number of spaces: 395
Number of reserved spaces: 304
La Crosse Tribune file photo
Market Square Ramp
Opened: 1999 Cost: $12.7 million (which included housing and retail space) Levels: Five Number of spaces: 632
Number of reserved spaces: 451
Riverside Center Ramp
Opened: 2011 Cost: $10.3 million Levels: Four Number of spaces: About 600
Number of reserved spaces: 0
Pine Street Ramp
Opened: Opened fall 2017 Cost: $17.2 million Levels: Six
Number of spaces: 606
La Crosse Tribune file photo
Mayo Health System Ramp
Opened: 2002 (it was the first parking structure in the city built by a private entity) Cost: $3.5 million. Levels: Three. Number of spaces: 330
Details: The ramp, which is not open to the public, is for hospital-based staff and volunteers.
La Crosse Tribune file photo
Gundersen Health System ramps
The Green Ramp is an underground ramp adjacent to the Gundersen Clinic. It opened in 2008, and it has 550 parking spaces on three levels for patients and visitors. The Blue Ramp is an above-ground ramp attached to Gundersen’s hospital. It opened in 2010 and has 600 parking spaces on three levels three levels for patients and visitors.
The ramps were part of Gundersen’s campus renewal project, so the cost was not separated out.
La Crosse Tribune file photo
University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Ramp
Opened: 2013 (an expansion added two levels in 2015) Cost: $11.75 million (funded by user fees) Levels: Five
Number of spaces: 982
La Crosse Tribune file photo
Western Technical College Ramp
Opened: 2014 Cost: $4.8 million (paid through referendum funding) Levels: Three
Number of spaces: 292 (by permit only)
La Crosse Tribune file photo
Jourdan Vian can be reached at
jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(9) comments
They hang down too far. Cause you to take your eyes off of the road. And are not necessary. Time will tell if this is an improvement or mistake.
I have always looked at it this way, and that is, that La Crosse is nice...very nice. So when I pay my property taxes and I see improvements and enhancements like these video monitors, I'm ok with that. - Once you pay taxes of ANY type that money is no longer yours, period. In the last 20 years or so that I've lived here, La Crosse has spent a ton of money and I happy with the results.
Like what?
The $30K here and the $90K on the bluff bike trail and all the other park expenditures would all add up to a lot of road repair. How much other waste goes on by all the different departments and entities that have city taxpayers funding?
A stupid expenditure, but nothing to compare to the La Crosse Center unnecessary expenditure. The city of La Crosse is abusing its citizens with wasteful spending. They must think we have all the money in the world. Well, we don't.
NO WHEEL TAX, NO GAS TAX, NO NEW TAXES!!! the city has so much money to spend 30K on junk like this their pockets must be full!!!!!
And then they want more money to fix the roads, that $30,000.00 would fill a lot of pot holes!!! This stupid city needs to send those monitors back and get our money back and fire the moron that thought this was a good way to spend the taxpayers money!!!
What a waste of money. I wish that more government employees were cognizant of the amount of money wasted on useless junk like this. I favor fiscal discipline.
There are also these things called "signs" which don't require electricity and are much less expensive.
Seems to me they have too much money to spend. Good thing we have money to spend on roads. Oh wait....
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.