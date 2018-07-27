Subscribe for 33¢ / day
New $6,000 video monitors installed in downtown La Crosse parking ramps

The city of La Crosse Parking Utility installed video monitors in each of the five downtown parking ramps.

 Jourdan Vian, La Crosse Tribune

La Crosse’s five city parking ramps have a new addition — video monitors hanging from the ceiling near each entrance.

The monitors were installed over the past two weeks by the city’s parking utility in the five ramps, located at Pine Street, Main Street, Market Square, La Crosse Center and Riverside Center.

The move is meant to keep the rules front and center, making instructions as clear as possible, according to La Crosse Police Capt. Jason Melby.

“It gives us the ability to provide real-time information to the ramp users to provide a more positive experience in the ramps,” Melby said.

Parking utility employees can control the messages on the signs remotely — updating them as rules and regulations change — or to spread public safety information, such as an Amber Alert or Silver Alert.

The five screens cost $6,000 apiece.

“That may sound like a lot, but it is an industrial-grade electronic device, which has industrial-grade coating on the outside,” Melby said.

The upfront investment is meant to both protect the screens from the elements and also from potential vandalism.

“We obviously have had a history of people damaging things in the parking ramps — particularly gates,” he said, referring to the vandalism that lead to the removal of the gates in 2016 and installation of the gateless system last year.

While the monitors were dark Thursday, once operational, they will list rules directing people to stop at pay stations after parking and forbidding people from backing into stalls, among other things.

The screens will not be used for commercial content.

+9 By the numbers: How well do you know the nine parking ramps in La Crosse?

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

0
0
0
1
2

City government reporter

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering local government and city issues for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218.

View (9) comments

(9) comments

let it go

They hang down too far. Cause you to take your eyes off of the road. And are not necessary. Time will tell if this is an improvement or mistake.

Report Add Reply
Buena Vista

I have always looked at it this way, and that is, that La Crosse is nice...very nice. So when I pay my property taxes and I see improvements and enhancements like these video monitors, I'm ok with that. - Once you pay taxes of ANY type that money is no longer yours, period. In the last 20 years or so that I've lived here, La Crosse has spent a ton of money and I happy with the results.

Report Add Reply
capedcrusader
capedcrusader

Like what?

Report Add Reply
canman

The $30K here and the $90K on the bluff bike trail and all the other park expenditures would all add up to a lot of road repair. How much other waste goes on by all the different departments and entities that have city taxpayers funding?

Report Add Reply
Buggs Raplin
Buggs Raplin

A stupid expenditure, but nothing to compare to the La Crosse Center unnecessary expenditure. The city of La Crosse is abusing its citizens with wasteful spending. They must think we have all the money in the world. Well, we don't.

Report Add Reply
LaCrosseTaxPayer

NO WHEEL TAX, NO GAS TAX, NO NEW TAXES!!! the city has so much money to spend 30K on junk like this their pockets must be full!!!!!

Report Add Reply
LaCrosseTaxPayer

And then they want more money to fix the roads, that $30,000.00 would fill a lot of pot holes!!! This stupid city needs to send those monitors back and get our money back and fire the moron that thought this was a good way to spend the taxpayers money!!!

Report Add Reply
madmen60

What a waste of money. I wish that more government employees were cognizant of the amount of money wasted on useless junk like this. I favor fiscal discipline.

Report Add Reply
Veridic

There are also these things called "signs" which don't require electricity and are much less expensive.

Seems to me they have too much money to spend. Good thing we have money to spend on roads. Oh wait....

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe for $9.99

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.