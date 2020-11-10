New York Times bestselling author Danielle Trussoni hosting virtual writing workshop

Her first published work was a memoir about her relationship with her father, who has Italian roots and grew up in Genoa with 12 siblings. Family history was intriguing for Trussoni, and inspired "The Ancestor," a novel she describes as gothic fiction and is centered on a woman, Bert, who travels to Italy after a DNA test reveals she is of noble ancestry and the sole heiress of the family fortune. Upon her arrival at the Montebianco Castle, Bert "uncovers the dark legacy of her family" and must "choose between preserving a secret centuries in the keeping or abandoning it forever."

Having taken a DNA test herself -- she was surprised to find she was less Italian than expected -- it "really made me wonder about the assumptions we have about where we're from," Trussoni says. With the popularity of genetic testing exploding in recent years, Trussoni felt the premise of "The Ancestor" was one that would resonate, noting "there is a fascination with family secrets."