New York Times bestselling author Danielle Trussoni hosting virtual writing workshop

When Danielle Trussoni's latest novel debuted in April, the coronavirus pandemic was some 10 weeks in stateside, and diving into a book proved a stress reliever and boredom buster for many.
Now, coming up 10 months since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in the U.S., the emotional and physical toll of the virus has only intensified, with isolation wearing on psyches and minds racing.
For Trussoni, sitting down to write every day has brought stability to her life during a chaotic time, allowing her "to take her mind off the world," and on Saturday she will share her passion for prose and writing guidance with an online program for Great River Writes.
Held annually, Great River Writes is virtual this year, with Trussoni's workshop, "Writing Your Ancestry: Exploring Fiction and Nonfiction Writing About Family," being held via Zoom at 2 p.m. Saturday. The event, sponsored by the Mississippi Valley Writers Guild and La Crosse Public Library, is free, with registration required by emailing prustad@lacrosselibrary.org or calling Payge at 608-789-7145.
Trussoni, a New York Times bestselling author and writer of the New York Times Book Review "Dark Matters" column, was born and raised in La Crosse, attending Viterbo University followed by UW-Madison. Her love for writing began in childhood, when she filled notebooks with stories.
Her first published work was a memoir about her relationship with her father, who has Italian roots and grew up in Genoa with 12 siblings. Family history was intriguing for Trussoni, and inspired "The Ancestor," a novel she describes as gothic fiction and is centered on a woman, Bert, who travels to Italy after a DNA test reveals she is of noble ancestry and the sole heiress of the family fortune. Upon her arrival at the Montebianco Castle, Bert "uncovers the dark legacy of her family" and must "choose between preserving a secret centuries in the keeping or abandoning it forever."
Having taken a DNA test herself -- she was surprised to find she was less Italian than expected -- it "really made me wonder about the assumptions we have about where we're from," Trussoni says. With the popularity of genetic testing exploding in recent years, Trussoni felt the premise of "The Ancestor" was one that would resonate, noting "there is a fascination with family secrets."
During the workshop, Trussoni will help participants weave their family stories and ancestral background into fiction or creative nonfiction, talking about her own writing process followed by exercises and group discussion. She recommends "isolating the most dramatic story" from one's family history to work from, and says daily journaling is beneficial for beginning writers to get their thoughts flowing and inspiration brewing. Trussoni herself keeps a notebook and pen nearby, finding catharsis in jotting down her experiences and feelings.
Writing for publication, of course, is a more technical craft, and Trussoni says persistence is key, especially for perfectionists like herself who "see the early draft and just want to throw it away." Currently at work on her sixth book, Trussoni encourages prospective authors to accept feedback, invest in working with a professional editor or taking classes, and be willing to go rework a draft, possibly several times over.
"For me, writing is rewriting," Trussoni says.
For more information on Danielle Trussoni and her book, "The Ancestor," visit https://www.danielletrussoni.com or find her on social media. Trussoni says she is happy to respond to questions and comments from readers and writers.
For more information on Great River Writes, visit www.lacrosselibrary.org/2020-great-river-writes.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
