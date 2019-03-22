Two political newcomers are vying for the only contested La Crosse Common Council race on the April 2 ballot.
John Lash and Larry Sleznikow are competing to fill the District 4 seat after incumbent David Marshall declined to run, citing work commitments to the U.S. Army. While neither have held elected office, both are eager to work with current council members.
“It’s my city. Even though I lived in another community, I always identified with the city of La Crosse,” Lash said.
He hopes to join the council in shaping it for the future, as does his opponent.
“Our family has been very fortunate to have benefited from the many wonderful opportunities La Crosse has to offer,” Sleznikow said. “Being elected to city council would give me the chance to use my leadership skills and experience to more directly give back to the community and the residents of District 4.”
If elected, Lash’s priority is helping to manage the property tax burden and keep the city moving forward, while also working with local universities and Western Technical College to create opportunities to keep students in the city after graduation.
“I feel like in La Crosse, we don’t have the luxury of making the mistakes that other communities do,” Lash said.
The city has to be very careful when it comes to new development and what it allows to move forward, because it doesn’t have space to expand and it has a large number of tax-exempt properties in its borders that puts a larger tax burden on homeowners.
“They all want to grow, but they’re very limited. Every time they grow, there’s a sacrifice that the city makes that accommodates that,” Lash said. “That’s something we have to be cognizant of and we need to work with those universities and with Western to make good decisions.”
Sleznikow also mentioned the importance of working with La Crosse’s schools, both post-secondary and the La Crosse School District.
“Collaboration and cooperation is really important to me in everything that I’ve been involved with,” Sleznikow said.
While he was knocking on doors and collecting signatures, he said, he heard from people that their big concerns are the future of neighborhood amenities such as Emerson Elementary School and neighborhood parks.
One of Sleznikow’s top priorities is helping the city adapt to a changing climate that leaves residents floundering in deep snow or floodwaters. He hopes to support city staff as they develop new plans to adapt, while also making the best of their limited resources.
“They get it. They realize we may have more extreme weather. We may have more flooding. We may have more issues with infrastructure and how we need to move forward with that,” Sleznikow said.
Lash’s priority is the fiscal health of the community. He stressed the importance of encouraging diverse businesses to relocate to La Crosse, as well as support start-ups.
“Then we need to try to get the people who work at these places to live in the city,” Lash said.
Lash and Sleznikow both cited the rise in rental conversions as a top concern in their district.
“It was amazing to find out how many hundreds of homes have been converted in just a few years, so that’s a concern,” Sleznikow said.
According to the La Crosse Planning Department, La Crosse had 850 single-family homes converted to rentals between 2013 and 2016.
“That creates a lot of stress on neighborhoods because rental properties don’t appraise or assess as high,” Lash said.
Lash and Sleznikow praised city staff for helping them with information to prepare for potentially joining the council.
“They’ve been very forward-thinking, they’ve been very open in sharing information,” Sleznikow said. “I’m feeling quite comfortable that we have great people in place who have a vision and a way forward continually to improve La Crosse.”
Both candidates also said they support the proposed schematic design of the La Crosse Center, which the La Crosse Common Council will vote on April 11.
