Next La Crosse Freedom Honor Flight postponed due to COVID-19
Organizers from Freedom Honor Flight on Thursday postponed the May 9 flight to Washington, D.C., due to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisories regarding the increased COVID-19 illness-related risks of non-essential air travel and large group gatherings.

At an emergency meeting this week, the board of directors reviewed a report citing CDC data, prepared by the organization’s medical team. Based on the recommendation of the medical team, the board voted to postpone the group's 25th flight.

Most veterans on the flights are older adults, and many have severe underlying chronic medical conditions. According to the CDC, those people seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from the COVID-19 illness.

Veterans who would have been selected for the May 9 flight will be rescheduled for the next flight.

