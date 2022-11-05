Nicholas Berry: We need candidates who put country above party

I would respect Derrick Van Orden if he had condemned Trump and the January 6th incident. I would respect Sen. Ron Johnson if he did not make so many ridiculous statements during COVID or hand Vice President Pence an alternate of electoral college candidates.

President Biden said that he would unify the country and then turned the government over to Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Sanders. He ignored military advice and turned the departure from Afghanistan into a debacle which rattled our allies. His international and domestic policies, especially considering oil and gas, are intertwined and totally incoherent.

Apparently, both Brad Pfaff and Mandela Barnes think he is a doing a great job since they think his policies are great. We know, when we go shopping and to the gas station, that is far from the truth. I do respect the Republicans who came out and denounced Trump even if it cost them their re-election bid. I do respect Sens. Manchin and Sinema since they withstood a lot of criticism for their positions from their own party.

It is too late this election cycle but we need to choose individuals that will put country above party. The political parties that we are stuck with are not correct or incorrect 100% of the time. We need candidates that will make the tough choices regardless of the party position.

What we have this time is what we have had for decades; party hacks running for office.

Nicholas Berry

La Crosse