Nikki Pope named new principal of Northside Elementary/Coulee Montessori
Nikki Pope named new principal of Northside Elementary/Coulee Montessori

The Board of Education for the School District of La Crosse has announced Nikki Pope will assume the position of principal this summer at Northside Elementary/Coulee Montessori.

Pope will begin her new role July 1, following the retirement of current principal Laura Huber.

Northside Elementary School.

“Nicki brings a strong set of educational leadership skills to this new role,” says Superintendent Dr. Aaron Engel. “She is a powerful advocate for students, families, and staff and brings with her a unique level of year-round school experience, familiarity with Montessori education, and is a strong builder of community coalitions eager to hear from all voices. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Nicki to the School District of La Crosse.”

Pope has 10 years of administrative experience and six years experience as a special education teacher. Pope has served as principal of Lemonweir Elementary School in Tomah since 2012 and was previously the director of special education at the Cooperative Educational Service Agency (CESA) #4. 

Pope earned her bachelor's degree in elementary education from UW-Whitewater and master’s degree in special education from UW-La Crosse.

“My philosophy is to create a positive environment, which enables stakeholders of all types to play important roles in promoting both the academic and social, emotional growth of students so they can excel,” said Pope. “Our goal is to help young men and women build the skills to be successful in any avenue they choose and prepare them to be college, career, and community ready. We need to create an environment where students want to be successful because there are people at school who believe in their ability to achieve their goals and are invested in the students reaching them.”

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

