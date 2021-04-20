Nikki Pope named new principal of Northside Elementary/Coulee Montessori

The Board of Education for the School District of La Crosse has announced Nikki Pope will assume the position of principal this summer at Northside Elementary/Coulee Montessori.

Pope will begin her new role July 1, following the retirement of current principal Laura Huber.

“Nicki brings a strong set of educational leadership skills to this new role,” says Superintendent Dr. Aaron Engel. “She is a powerful advocate for students, families, and staff and brings with her a unique level of year-round school experience, familiarity with Montessori education, and is a strong builder of community coalitions eager to hear from all voices. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Nicki to the School District of La Crosse.”

Pope has 10 years of administrative experience and six years experience as a special education teacher. Pope has served as principal of Lemonweir Elementary School in Tomah since 2012 and was previously the director of special education at the Cooperative Educational Service Agency (CESA) #4.

Pope earned her bachelor's degree in elementary education from UW-Whitewater and master’s degree in special education from UW-La Crosse.