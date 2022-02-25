Nine La Crosse County drug overdose deaths suspected in first two months of 2022

Fatal drug overdoses in La Crosse County are setting a record pace in 2022, according to the county's medical examiner.

Tim Candahl said his office has investigated nine suspected fatal drug overdose cases through Feb. 23. If overdoses continue at that rate, the county would easily surpass the record of 39 fatal overdoses in 2020.

"It's alarming that we have nine already," Candahl said.

He said that the vast majority of deaths are linked to fentanyl, a powerful and dangerous synthetic drug that's often added to heroin. Users often are unaware how much fentanyl they're putting into their bodies.

"We really don't have that many heroin overdoses," Candahl said. "It's fentanyl when people think they're getting heroin."

He said autopsies sometimes show fentanyl mixed with drugs other than heroin, including methamphetamine.

Candahl noted that some cases have yet to be confirmed as fatal overdoses. He said three toxicology reports from three cases in 2022 are still pending.

However, he said it's clear that the drug abuse deaths are on the rise.

"I feel it's pretty consistent with somebody bringing something into town that's really potent," he said.

The number of overdose deaths in La Crosse declined slightly to 34 in 2021. The county reported 25 overdose deaths in 2019 and 22 in 2018.

Candahl said the most typical age range is between 28 and 45 but added that people as old their 60s have died.

"You would be surprised by what age group we have," he said. "We're all over the board."

Wisconsin reported a record 1,226 statewide overdose deaths and 4,187 emergency room visits in 2020, the latest year for which 12 months of data is available. The state reported 722 overdose deaths through the first seven months of 2021.

