Nine new local cases of COVID-19 Friday, state cases up by 1,018

La Crosse County COVID-19 cases decreased significantly Friday, with nine new lab-confirmed cases after Thursday’s report of 18.

The new cases are attributed to two teens, two individuals each in their 20s and 50s and one each in their 40s, 60s and 80s.

The total case count is at 712, with 601 considered recovered and five patients being hospitalized. There has been one local death from the coronavirus.

Locally, 15,285 people have tested negative for COVID-19.

On the state level, COVID-19 cases increased by 1,018 for a running total of 46,917. There have been 4,327 total hospitalizations and 878 deaths of Wisconsinites due to COVID-19. Negative tests have reached 795,280.

The Coulee COVID-19 Compass currently puts La Crosse County in the severe risk category, and the La Crosse County Health Department urges community members to wear fabric face masks when in public, practice physical distancing and stay home as much as possible.

Those with any symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, chills, runny nose, congestion, muscle or body aches, cough, tiredness, headache, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea are asked to stay home and contact their provider for testing.