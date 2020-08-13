Nine new local COVID-19 cases reported, with ages ranging from under 10 to 80+

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The La Crosse County Health Department reported nine new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, and one additional related hospitalization.

The newest cases are attributed to one child age 5 to 9, three individuals in their 20s, one in their 30s, two in their 60s and one each in their 70s and 80s.

There have been 948 total lab-confirmed cases of the coronavirus in La Crosse County, with six patients currently hospitalized and 819 considered recovered. One local person has died due to COVID-19.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 18,640 negative tests have been completed in La Crosse County, an increase of 83 since yesterday.

In Wisconsin, an additional 943 individuals tested positive for COVID-19 for a total of 63,206, while negative tests increased 11,472 for a running total of 1,035,195.

Seven more coronavirus fatalities were reported in the state, bringing the death toll to 1,018, and hospitalizations are up 45, with 5,170 Wisconsinites ever hospitalized for COVID-19.

The La Crosse County Health Department and Wisconsin National Guard will host three free COVID-19 drive-up testing days, running from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, 24 and 31 at the Health and Human Services parking lot, 300 Fourth St. N.