Nine new local COVID-19 cases reported, with ages ranging from under 10 to 80+
The La Crosse County Health Department reported nine new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, and one additional related hospitalization.

The newest cases are attributed to one child age 5 to 9, three individuals in their 20s, one in their 30s, two in their 60s and one each in their 70s and 80s.

There have been 948 total lab-confirmed cases of the coronavirus in La Crosse County, with six patients currently hospitalized and 819 considered recovered. One local person has died due to COVID-19. 

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 18,640 negative tests have been completed in La Crosse County, an increase of 83 since yesterday.

In Wisconsin, an additional 943 individuals tested positive for COVID-19 for a total of 63,206, while negative tests increased 11,472 for a running total of 1,035,195.

Seven more coronavirus fatalities were reported in the state, bringing the death toll to 1,018, and hospitalizations are up 45, with 5,170 Wisconsinites ever hospitalized for COVID-19.

The La Crosse County Health Department and Wisconsin National Guard will host three free COVID-19 drive-up testing days, running from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, 24 and 31 at the Health and Human Services parking lot, 300 Fourth St. N.

Residents age 5 and older experiencing at least one potential COVID-19 symptom, including fever, cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat or new loss of taste or smell, are eligible for the nasal swab testing. Advance registration is available at https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov/

The La Crosse County Health Department reminds community members to wear fabric face masks when in public, practice physical distancing and stay home as much as possible.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

1 new case in Monroe

A man in his 40s is the latest COVID-19 case in Monroe County, public health officials announced Friday.

Monroe has 13 active cases with one hospitalized.

There have been 245 confirmed cases and two deaths.

A total of 230 are listed as recovered, and there have been 7,286 negative tests.

