The ninth annual Jingle Bell Brunch will be at 9 a.m. Dec. 2 at The Waterfront Cargill Room, with a special seating for military personnel presented by Logistics Health Inc.
The event will be presented by Dr. John E. Morrissey with proceeds benefiting the La Crosse City Vision Foundation and Downtown Main Street Inc.’s family events. The buffet will include a hot cocoa, yogurt sundaes and top-your-own-Belgian-waffle station, with a children’s parade, kids activities and visits with Santa.
Donations of new stuffed animals will be accepted for distribution to the pediatrics units of Mayo Clinic Health System and Gundersen Health System.
Tickets may be purchased between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Downtown Mainstreet office, 500 Main St., or by visiting www.lacrossedowntown.com/event/jingle-bell-brunch/?instance_id=104599. Tickets are $22 for adults, $10 for age 4 to 12 and free for 3 and younger. Ticket sales end on Friday, Nov. 30.
