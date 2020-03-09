No confirmed cases of coronavirus in La Crosse; health officials says residents should still prepare

La Crosse County health officials said they've been in communication with schools, hospitals and municipalities to help them prepare for event cancellations or to run daily operations remotely.

One of the best practices the community can take on, though, is calling ahead if they show signs of symptoms, said Bridget Pfaff, infection control specialist for Gundersen.

"We have plans, we have preparedness," Pfaff said, "but we need to have partners that are making that phone call."

Calling ahead, Pfaff said, can ensure that any possible virus doesn't spread to other patients, and can help health care providers keep data on the spread of the virus up-to-date and accurate.

"If you think that you have signs and symptoms of this virus," Pfaff said, "call ahead ... that's the best way the public can partner with us as a health system."

Officials also emphasized that community members can help their health providers by not limiting necessary resources.

