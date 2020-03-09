No confirmed cases of coronavirus in La Crosse; health officials says residents should still prepare

As the coronavirus spreads across the world, the La Crosse area residents should not panic but continue preparing for it to reach the region, health officials said Monday morning.
The novel COVID-19 coronavirus — which has now been confirmed in 164 people in the country, and at least one in Wisconsin — has not yet impacted the state in drastic numbers, but officials warn that preparations should still start now.
While officials could not comment on whether anyone has been tested for the virus in the area, there currently no confirmed cases in La Crosse.
There is at least one person under investigation for the virus in the area, having either traveled to the countries in concern or been in contact with someone who has it.
"Fortunately here in Wisconsin, we haven't had a large outbreak yet," said Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, who was at the briefing, "but I think it'd be kinda silly for us to think that somehow our borders are immune to the spread of this virus."
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials recently widened the criteria to be tested for the virus, causing the amount of people being tested in the state and elsewhere to rise, according to Andrea Palm, the secretary-designee of the State Department of Health Services.
"It will really help us know as soon as possible who has the virus and where they are," Palm said, who added that there is currently no backlog on tests.
Tests are being sent to both the Wisconsin State Lab of Hygiene and the Milwaukee Department of Health.
"I would not be surprised if the numbers go up before they go back down again," Kind said.
The disease spreads from person-to-person through respiratory droplets, one official said, and the symptoms are similar to the flu, so testing patients is important to understanding the reach of this virus.
Officials from La Crosse County, the State Department of Health Services, the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, Western Technical College, and Mayo and Gundersen health systems, all said they have the necessary tools to help those who show signs, but they also ask for the community to act as partners in the fight against the virus.
They urged keeping in contact with your health provider if you had recently traveled to a country that has seen large outbreaks — China, South Korea, Italy, Iran and Japan — or if you are showing symptoms, which are similar to the flu.
Keeping good hygiene practices continues to be emphasized as one of the best prevention strategies, such as washing your hands, covering your cough or sneeze, not touching your face and staying home if you feel ill.
La Crosse County health officials said they've been in communication with schools, hospitals and municipalities to help them prepare for event cancellations or to run daily operations remotely.
One of the best practices the community can take on, though, is calling ahead if they show signs of symptoms, said Bridget Pfaff, infection control specialist for Gundersen.
"We have plans, we have preparedness," Pfaff said, "but we need to have partners that are making that phone call."
Calling ahead, Pfaff said, can ensure that any possible virus doesn't spread to other patients, and can help health care providers keep data on the spread of the virus up-to-date and accurate.
"If you think that you have signs and symptoms of this virus," Pfaff said, "call ahead ... that's the best way the public can partner with us as a health system."
Officials also emphasized that community members can help their health providers by not limiting necessary resources.
Not buying masks and getting flu shots also can help health providers by not limiting necessary resources.
Many of the officials noted that surgical or face masks are not effective in preventing the spread of the coronavirus because it's spread through respiratory drops, and that you should only wear one if you are showing symptoms of the disease or are visiting a health care facility, and not as a preventative measure. The more consumers buy masks, the less there are available to those in hospitals or health care facilities.
And the resources used to treat the flu are the same as those used to treat the coronavirus, so the less cases of the preventable flu, the more resources are available for the coronavirus.
"It is still the flu season," Palm said, saying it was not too late to get the flu vaccine.
The aging community and those with underlying health problems are most at-risk for the virus, one that has resulted in 11 deaths in the United States as of Monday. No virus-related deaths have been reported in Wisconsin.
The federal government has allocated $8.3 billion in emergency funds to fight the pandemic, and according to Kind, the dollars are going to vaccine research, test kits, medical supplies, and telehealth efforts for senior citizens.
"This is not a time for panic," said Kind. "It's a time for preparation."