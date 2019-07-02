The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service would like to remind those celebrating the Fourth of July that fireworks are banned in the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge. Fireworks disturb the animals within the refuge and create litter.
Glass bottles are also not allowed on refuge beaches.
The refuge spans from Wabasha, Minnesota, to Rock Island, Illinois, and includes most islands and beaches on the Mississippi River.
Federal officers will patrol the wildlife refuge to make sure the no-fireworks, no-glass bottles rules are enforced. Those who bring or set off fireworks will be fined $225. The fine for glass bottles is $175.
