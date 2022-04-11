 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No injuries after crash at major Vernon County intersection

Crash

One of the vehicles damaged in Saturday's Vernon County crash.

 Steve Rundio

No injuries were reported after two vehicles collided Saturday at a major intersection in Vernon County.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred at the intersection of Hwys. 27 and 82 shortly before noon. A vehicle driven by Maximiliano Mejia Gomez, 46, Postville, Iowa, failed to yield the right of way and pulled out in front of a vehicle driven by Karl Klocke, 25, Arlington, Iowa, who was traveling northbound on Hwy. 27.

All occupants of both vehicles were wearing seat belts.

The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff's office.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

