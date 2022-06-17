 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No injuries after train hits car hauler

No injuries were reported after a car hauler became trapped on a track and hit by a train Thursday afternoon.

At 4:45 p.m. June 16, the La Crosse County Sheriff's office was informed a car hauler became disabled on the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad tracks at W8666 County Road Z, Onalaska.

According to the Sheriff's report, before the passing train could come to a stop the car hauler was struck, causing "significant property damage."

Assisting at the scene were BNSF police and Del's towing. No one was hurt in the incident. 

