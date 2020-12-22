No injuries from scaffolding collapse at UW-La Crosse

Nobody was injured when scaffolding collapsed Monday at the site of the new University of Wisconsin-La Crosse fieldhouse.
UW-La Crosse associate director of planning and construction Scott Schumacher said the scaffolding was set up next to the area where masonry work was being done. He said the scaffolding fell away from the construction area.
Schumacher said the only damage was to a chain link fence that separated the construction site from Emerson Elementary School. He doesn't expect the construction to be delayed.
Ground was broken for the new fieldhouse in August with completion expected by September 2022.
