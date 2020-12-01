 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No injuries in La Crosse garage fire at Copeland Avenue
0 comments

No injuries in La Crosse garage fire at Copeland Avenue

{{featured_button_text}}

Improper use of burning materials triggered a garage fire Monday at a La Crosse residence, according to the La Crosse Fire Department.

Firefighters responded shortly after 3:30 p.m. to a blaze at 231 Copeland Avenue. When crews arrived, the garage was burning and a tenant was applying water to the fire.

Fire crews extinguished the blaze within an hour. Seventeen firefighters responded to the scene.

The garage sustained moderate damage to the exterior.

All occupants of the building were accounted for, and nobody was injured.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: WEC Chair Ann Jacobs Signs Off on Recount Results

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News