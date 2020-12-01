No injuries in La Crosse garage fire at Copeland Avenue

Improper use of burning materials triggered a garage fire Monday at a La Crosse residence, according to the La Crosse Fire Department.

Firefighters responded shortly after 3:30 p.m. to a blaze at 231 Copeland Avenue. When crews arrived, the garage was burning and a tenant was applying water to the fire.

Fire crews extinguished the blaze within an hour. Seventeen firefighters responded to the scene.

The garage sustained moderate damage to the exterior.

All occupants of the building were accounted for, and nobody was injured.

