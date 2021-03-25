No injuries reported in La Crosse apartment fire

No injuries were reported after the La Crosse Fire Department responded Thursday to a residential fire.

Firefighters were dispatched to 106 South 10th St., where heavy smoke was coming from the front and side of one of the downstairs apartment units. Fire crews were able to quickly extinguish the blaze, and all residents in the two-story, four-unit building were evacuated safely.

The fire around 2 p.m. was contained to the one unit where the blaze started. The unit sustained heavy smoke and moderate fire damage, but the fire department reported no damage in the other units. The units were determined to be habitable, and tenants were allowed to return.

Twenty-one firefighters were on the scene within three minutes of the call. The fire remains under investigation by the fire department.

