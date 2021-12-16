No injuries reported in La Crosse kitchen fire Thursday afternoon

There are no injuries reported after crews responded Thursday afternoon to a fire located in a second story kitchen on La Crosse's North Side.

According to a media release, the La Crosse Fire Department responded to a fire on 1803 Onalaska Avenue at 3:15 p.m., which is believed to be started by accidental use of a flammable liquid.

Heavy smoke was coming from the kitchen of a second story apartment when crews arrived, but was contained and did not spread to other areas of the home or other apartments.

Firefighters made entry and extinguished the fire "quickly" the release said.

When crews arrived, all occupants were outside of the building.

The apartment sustained heavy smoke and moderate fire damage, according to the report.

Crews responded in three minutes, the release said, and a total of six apparatus and 16 firefighters responded. The La Crosse Police Department, Tri-State Ambulance and Xcel Energy also assisted at the scene.

