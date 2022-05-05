No injuries reported in La Crosse residential fire

A single family residence in La Crosse sustained significant damage after a Wednesday fire.

The La Crosse Fire Department responded shortly before noon to a report of a basement fire at 1917 Prospect St. Crews arrived within five minutes of the call and found heavy smoke coming from the basement.

Nobody was injured in the fire, and the fire department didn't report anyone who had evacuated the structure.

Twenty-two firefighters worked at the scene to keep the fire confined to the residence. The home sustained heavy smoke, fire and water damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

