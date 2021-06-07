No injuries, two cats rescued during La Crosse house fire

Nobody was injured and two cats were rescued after a Sunday house fire in La Crosse.

According to the La Crosse Fire Department, six trucks with 15 firefighters responded to 620 Car St, where residents inside the home noticed smoke coming from a window and began extinguishing the fire with a garden hose.

Firefighters arrived within two minutes of the call. They finished extinguishing the blaze and removed parts of the home's siding. Firefighters were also able to locate two frightened cats inside the home and return them to their owners.

The structure sustained moderate fire and smoke damage. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

