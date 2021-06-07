 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No injuries, two cats rescued during La Crosse house fire
0 Comments
top story

No injuries, two cats rescued during La Crosse house fire

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police car lights generic file photo
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Nobody was injured and two cats were rescued after a Sunday house fire in La Crosse.

According to the La Crosse Fire Department, six trucks with 15 firefighters responded to 620 Car St, where residents inside the home noticed smoke coming from a window and began extinguishing the fire with a garden hose.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Firefighters arrived within two minutes of the call. They finished extinguishing the blaze and removed parts of the home's siding. Firefighters were also able to locate two frightened cats inside the home and return them to their owners.

The structure sustained moderate fire and smoke damage. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.K. power stations crumble in epic controlled explosion

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News